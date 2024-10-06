Cooper Kupp Injury: Targeting Week 7 return

Kupp (ankle) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Packers, but the Rams are hopeful that the wide receiver will be ready to return to the lineup following their Week 6 bye, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Since suffering a left high-ankle sprain in the Rams' Sept. 15 loss to the Cardinals, Kupp hasn't practiced in any capacity and is set to miss a third consecutive game Sunday. The Rams are apparently optimistic that Kupp will be able to resume on-field work coming out of the bye week, however, and if he experiences no setbacks during Week 7 prep, the expectation is that he'll suit up for the team's Oct. 20 game against the Raiders. With Kupp and Puka Nacua (knee) both out of the lineup, the Rams have handed more opportunities to Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson, but no members of the group have emerged as a consistent No. 1 target for quarterback Matthew Stafford.