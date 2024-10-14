Cooper Kupp Injury: Working with trainers Monday

Kupp (ankle) has a workout scheduled with trainers Monday, but his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders has yet to be determined, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kupp has been sidelined since he injured his ankle in Week 2 against the Cardinals. There's a chance that the wide receiver will be cleared to return in Week 7, which is more than can be said for fellow Rams wideout Puka Nacua (knee). "There is a possibility he could be ready this week," McVay said of Kupp on Monday, per Klein. "There's also a possibility that he might not be ready." More clarity on Kupp's status will emerge when the Rams resume practicing as a team Wednesday.