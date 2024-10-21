Cooper Kupp Injury: Workload for Thursday TBD

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that the workload Kupp (ankle) will handle during Thursday's game against the Vikings is ""to be determined," Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

McVay said he's "definitely excited to have [Kupp] back" from his four-game absence, but it sounds like the veteran wideout may be operating on some amount of a snap count Thursday. Coming out of Los Angeles' bye, Kupp managed three consecutive limited practices before being ruled out for Week 7. Even if not yet ready to command a full assortment of reps, Kupp's return to the field will provide a significant boost to a wide receiver corps also housing Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson and Xavier Smith. Puka Nacua (knee) has yet to be designated for a return to practice from IR.