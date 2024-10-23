Cooper Kupp News: Cleared for return Thursday

Kupp (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Kupp is officially in the clear to make his first appearance since Week 2 after he was listed as a full participant in walk-throughs Monday and Tuesday and in Wednesday's practice. Fellow Rams wideout Puka Nacua (knee) is listed as questionable but has yet to be activated from injured reserve, while rookie receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder) has been ruled out for the Week 8 contest.