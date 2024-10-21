Fantasy Football
Cooper Kupp headshot

Cooper Kupp News: Estimated as full practice participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Kupp (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimate, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Kupp is thus on pace to play Thursday night against the Vikings, with Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site having previously relayed Monday that coach Sean McVay noted that the wideout's workload for the contest is "to be determined." Look for added context on that front to arrive in the next couple of days, but Kupp's looming return the lineup should provide a huge boost to a pass-catching corps that is still without Puka Nacua (knee).

Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams
