Cooper Kupp News: Late-season slump continues

Kupp caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Jets.

Kupp has faded at the worst possible time for fantasy managers, with just 24 yards on seven targets in Weeks 15 and 16 combined. Puka Nacua has 153 receiving yards on 17 targets over that span, so Nacua has pulled away from Kupp as the clear No. 1 option in the passing game. Kupp and the Rams will be back in sunny Los Angeles for a Week 17 home game against the Cardinals, which should help the entire passing offense get back on track after struggling in the cold confines of MetLife Stadium.