Cooper Rush News: Remains starter

Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Rush will remain the Cowboys' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rush will make his third consecutive start in Week 12, even though the Cowboys have been outscored 68-16 in losses to the Eagles and Texans over the past two games. With Dallas falling behind early in Monday's game against Houston, Rush dropped back 60 times on the night, taking five sacks while completing 32 of 55 pass attempts for a touchdown and a career-high 354 yards. Though Rush's 6.4 yards per attempt were a stark improvement from his 2.0 average against the Eagles, he still threw a costly first-quarter interception in Houston territory and also fumbled twice. Rush may be on a shorter leash in Week 12, with McCarthy acknowledging that he'll also have a package of plays available for backup quarterback Trey Lance, who offers more of a threat as a runner.