Dameon Pierce Injury: Not at practice

Pierce (hamstring) isn't taking part in practice Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Joe Mixon is also not involved in Wednesday's practice after sitting out a Week 3 loss at Minnesota with an ankle injury. Pierce missed the past two games after injuring his hamstring during a Week 2 practice, and the continued absences suggest he's in danger of missing a third straight game Saturday against Jacksonville, though Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported earlier Wednesday that Pierce is expected back this week. Cam Akers filled in as the starter and lead runner in the 34-7 loss to Minnesota, but he didn't get any snaps on third downs or in the fourth quarter, with the negative game script having a major impact on his workload.