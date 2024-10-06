Dameon Pierce Injury: Won't play Sunday

Pierce (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Pierce practiced Friday for the first time since sustaining a strained hamstring ahead of Week 2 action and approached the contest listed as questionable. With both Pierce and Joe Mixon (ankle) still sidelined, look for Cam Akers to continue to lead Houston's backfield versus Buffalo, with Dare Ogunbowale a candidate to see change-of-pace work and J.J. Taylor and British Brooks available to provide the Texans with Week 5 backfield depth.