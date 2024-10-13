Dameon Pierce News: Scores 54-yard TD in return

Pierce (hamstring) rushed eight times for 76 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for one yard in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Patriots.

Pierce's return from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him since Week 1 coincided with Joe Mixon's (ankle) first action since Week 2. Mixon reclaimed the lead role and scored two touchdowns before Pierce broke off a 54-yard touchdown run to round out the scoring in the fourth quarter. Pierce immediately reclaimed the No. 2 role from Dare Ogunbowale and Cam Akers, but it would likely take another injury to Mixon for Pierce to earn double-digit touches moving forward. With Mixon healthy for a Week 7 road game against the Packers, Pierce will likely be left trying to make the most of limited opportunities again.