Dane Jackson Injury: Questionable for Week 5

Jackson (hamstring) was limited in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson remains on IR after having been designated to return to practice Wednesday, but it sounds like he has a solid chance to be activated to the 53-man roster Week 5 and suit up for Sunday's game against Chicago. Panthers head coach Dave Canales said all players listed as questionable are "looking good" to play Sunday, per Joe Person of The Athletic.