NFL Win Totals: Betting the Panthers' Win Total

NFL Futures Bets: 2024 Panthers Win Totals

Betting team wins, and other full-season futures, requires patience. If placing a bet in the preseason, the payout usually won't occur until January. That said, there are edges to be gained in the betting market. The more knowledge we have about each team's talent on each side of the football provides an edge.

In addition, projecting potential intangibles can add value. Examples of intangibles are teams that add a new coach/coordinator, or teams that made multiple moves to the less glamorous positions on the field. For those who followed this article series I wrote last season, we projected nine teams, winning six for a 66.7 percent win rate. Overall, the series was a moneymaker. This year, we'll look to continue that win percentage.

In this article, we'll look at the Panthers under 5.5 wins at +102 odds. These odds, as well as all other NFL win totals odds, can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers Outlook: Offense

The Panthers did their best to address their offense during the offseason. At wide receiver, the team traded for Diontae Johnson and then spent a first-round draft pick on Xavier Legette. In addition, a second-round pick was used to add running back Jonathon Brooks out of Texas. Also, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was Carolina's fourth-round selection. Still not enough? The Panthers paid up to add guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt.

Still, it's fair to question if any of these additions grade as elite players. Then, there's the quarterback. Maybe Bryce Young was terrible as a rookie because of the lack of roster support. That said, it's still fair to question arm strength and size as issues that the quarterback may not be able to overcome. Again, the attempt to upgrade the roster was admirable. Expecting an offense that cracks the top-25 may be ambitious.

Panthers Outlook: Defense

After trading away Brian Burns, it seems unlikely that the Panthers will have any type of consistent pass rush. That is always a bad starting point in a pass-heavy league. Otherwise, there is optimism that the secondary can be very good.

Jaycee Horn is excellent in coverage, and when adding Dane Jackson and Troy Hill, this can be a trio that fares well against the non-elite passing attacks.

Against the run, Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson are excellent, though the remainder of the front seven is ordinary.

Overall, when Carolina faces a top-half offense, they are unlikely to be able to slow them down significantly. When playing against limited offenses, this may be an emerging defense.

Schedule

The AFC schedule isn't optimal. An early home game against the Chargers is favorable, but it would be better if the Panthers faced Denver at home instead of away. Otherwise, matchups against the Chiefs, Raiders and Bengals appear difficult.

Although Carolina plays in the middling NFC South, the Panthers are likely the worst team in the division. Other NFC matchups include the NFC East along with the Bears, It will be difficult to post a winning record within those contests.

Best Bet for 2024 Panthers Win Total

I'm recommending going with the Panthers under 5.5 wins at +102 odds. These odds can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook. It is very hard to look back at last year and believe that Bryce Young will be able to help the Panthers generate consistent offense.

On defense, the lack of a consistent pass rush may prove too much to overcome against any opponent with a decent passing attack. I expect the team to top out at four or five wins.