Dante Fowler headshot

Dante Fowler News: Logs another sack in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Fowler recorded two total tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 30-24 overtime win over the Falcons.

The 30-year-old was one of two Commanders to tally a sack in Sunday's overtime win, bringing down rookie Michael Penix in the third quarter. Fowler is quietly having a very productive season in his first year with the Commanders, recording 35 total tackles, including a team-leading 10.5 sacks (10th-most in the NFL), and one pick-six while appearing in all 16 of the team's regular-season games so far. He's expected to remain one of the NFL's best edge rushers in Week 18, when the Commanders face the Cowboys.

Dante Fowler
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
