Dante Fowler News: Nabs first career interception

Fowler recorded two total tackles (both solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pick-six in Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers.

Fowler ended what looked to be a promising first offensive possession for the Panthers by intercepting a screen pass intended for Miles Sanders and returning it 67-yards for a score. Not only was it the first pick-six of Fowler's nine-year NFL career, but it was also his first interception and third defensive touchdown. The first-year Commander has been extremely impactful through the team's first seven games, recording 13 total tackles, including 4.5 sacks, and one pick-six. Expect Fowler to continue making plays for Washington's defense in Week 8's matchup against the Bears.