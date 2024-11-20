DaRon Bland News: Could return for Week 12

Bland (foot) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Up until Wednesday, Bland had not been able to participate in practice since his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened Oct. 30. Granted, Wednesday's session was a walkthrough as the Cowboys played Monday night, but if Bland is able to practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, he would be in a good spot to make his 2024 regular-season debut against the Commanders on Sunday.