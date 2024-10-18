Darrynton Evans Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Evans (hamstring) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Evans has missed the Bills' first six games this season after sustaining a hamstring injury in late August. However, the Appalachian State product was designated to return from injured reserve on Oct. 9 and logged a week of full practice sessions, giving himself a small chance to play Sunday. Evans must still be activated to the Bills' active roster in order to suit up in Week 7, but if he's unable to play as expected, Buffalo's running back room will likely consist of James Cook, Ray Davis (calf) and Ty Johnson.