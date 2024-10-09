Darrynton Evans Injury: Set to return to practice

Buffalo designated Evans (hamstring) for return to practice Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Evans spent the first five weeks of the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the Bills' last preseason game, but now that he's been cleared to practice again, he'll be eligible for activation ahead of Monday's game against the Jets. The Bills will have a 21-day window to evaluate Evans in practice, however, so the team could instead choose to bring him back in Week 7 or 8 if they're not confident that he'll be ready to go for Monday's contest.