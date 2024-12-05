David Montgomery News: Another TD in division win

Montgomery rushed 14 times for 51 yards and a touchdown and brought in all five targets for 33 yards in the Lions' 34-31 win over the Packers on Thursday night.

Montgomery capped off the opening possession of the game with a three-yard walk-in rushing touchdown, his fifth in the last five games. The veteran back generally found running room at a premium, but he set a new season high in receptions and targets. Montgomery has consistently complemented his work on the ground with solid production through the air of late, as he'll head into a Week 15 home showdown against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 15 with a 14-143 line on 14 targets in the last four contests.