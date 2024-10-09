David Njoku Injury: Ankle added to injury report

Njoku was listed with both knee and ankle injuries on Wednesday's injury report. He did not participate.

Njoku, who began the week of preparation with a knee injury sustained during the Week 5 loss to the Commanders, had missed the previous three weeks due to an ankle injury, suggesting he may not have been 100 percent. He's day-to-day heading into a Week 6 road game in Philadelphia. If Njoku is unable to go, Jordan Akins and Geoff Swaim, the latter newly added to the active roster from the practice squad, will see more activity.