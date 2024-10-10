David Njoku Injury: Back at practice Thursday

Njoku (knee/ankle) is participating in Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku is back at practice Thursday after having been listed as 'DNP' on Wednesday's injury report due to knee and ankle issues. A high-ankle sprain kept the standout tight end sidelined Week 2 through Week 4, but he was able to return to the field during Cleveland's loss to Washington in Week 5. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has labeled Njoku day-to-day, so even if Njoku is only practicing in a limited capacity Thursday, that represents a notable step in the right direction. Friday's practice report will key to determining Njoku's chances of suiting up on the road at Philadelphia on Sunday.