David Njoku Injury: Gets planned day off

Njoku (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

According to Cabot, Njoku's absence is a planned off day, after he returned to practice Wednesday in a limited fashion after having not taken the field in any capacity since spraining his ankle in the Week 1 loss to the Cowboys. Njoku is expected to return to practice Friday, and the Browns will wait and see on how much activity he's able to handle before a determination is made on his availability for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Jordan Akins and Blake Whiteheart have been splitting the playing time at tight end during Njoku's absence.