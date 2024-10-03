Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
David Njoku headshot

David Njoku Injury: Gets planned day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 3, 2024 at 11:53am

Njoku (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

According to Cabot, Njoku's absence is a planned off day, after he returned to practice Wednesday in a limited fashion after having not taken the field in any capacity since spraining his ankle in the Week 1 loss to the Cowboys. Njoku is expected to return to practice Friday, and the Browns will wait and see on how much activity he's able to handle before a determination is made on his availability for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Jordan Akins and Blake Whiteheart have been splitting the playing time at tight end during Njoku's absence.

David Njoku
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News