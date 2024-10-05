David Njoku Injury: In line to play Sunday

Njoku (ankle) is expected to suit up against Washington in Sunday's Week 5 contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Njoku missed the past three games due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered against Dallas in Week 1. He logged an LP/DNP/LP practice progression this week, though it's worth noting that the DNP on Thursday was a scheduled day off. The Browns elevated tight end Geoff Swaim from the practice squad Saturday as insurance for Njoku, and Schefter notes that the latter could be "a bit more limited" in his return, which limits his fantasy upside to an extent.