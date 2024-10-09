David Njoku Injury: Labeled day-to-day

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski labeled Njoku (knee) "day-to-day" after the tight end didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

While the day-to-day label suggests Njoku isn't dealing with anything serious, he'll still likely need to practice in some fashion Thursday and/or Friday to have a realistic chance of avoiding a fourth absence in a five-game span Sunday against the Eagles. He returned from an ankle injury in Week 5 against the Commanders, but the knee injury doesn't seem to be related.