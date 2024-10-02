David Njoku Injury: Limited in return to practice

Njoku (ankle) was a limited participant Wednesday in his return to practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku missed the past three games after suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 1 against the Cowboys. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier Wednesday that the Browns will need to see Njoku practice throughout the week before deciding if he's ready to play this Sunday at Washington. An upgrade to full participation Thursday and/or Friday would put Njoku on track to play.