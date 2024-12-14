Fantasy Football
David Njoku Injury: Looking like game-time call Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Njoku's playing status for Week 15 against Kansas City won't be determined until after he tests out his hamstring pre-game, and he remains questionable heading into Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Njoku didn't practice at all this week due to a hamstring issue but still has a chance to play after being given a designation of questionable. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect to know the veteran tight end's final status until about 90 minutes prior to kickoff, though there should be time to find a replacement if he doesn't play since Cleveland's contest begins at 1 PM ET. If Njoku doesn't suit up, Jordan Akins would likely serve as the Browns' top tight end.

