David Njoku Injury: May lose routes to rookie?

Njoku will be joined in Cleveland's TE room by No. 67 overall pick Harold Fannin.

Fannin is a unique prospect, lacking ideal size (6-foot-3, 241 pounds) and speed (4.71 40) but still attracting plenty of NFL interest thanks to his FBS-leading 117 receptions at Bowling Green last season. Njoku is bigger, faster, stronger and a better blocker, but Fannin may ultimately push for some passing-down snaps in single-TE formations if he runs crisp routes and is quick to learn the offense. It's a comparable situation to the one in Baltimore with Isaiah Likely, who also put up huge numbers at a mediocre college program, and notably didn't have much impact on Mark Andrews' role until their third season playing together. Of course, Njoku isn't held in the same regard as Andrews, and the Browns may take more of an interest in developing young players during a likely rebuilding year than the Ravens did while trying to win a Super Bowl. Meanwhile, there hasn't been any update on the knee injury that held Njoku out for the final two games of last season. That's not necessarily a bad thing, as it might just mean he avoided surgery and completed his recovery without incident.