David Njoku Injury: Not seen at practice

Njoku (knee) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

He wasn't listed on the pre-practice injury report, but Njoku apparently isn't on the field for the portion of practice that's open to media. He returned from an ankle injury for Sunday's 34-13 loss to Washington, only to pick up a new injury (to his knee) and play just seven snaps in the second half. Browns coach Kevin Steafnski considered Njoku day-to-day, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com.