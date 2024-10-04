David Njoku Injury: Officially questionable for Sunday

Njoku (ankle) officially is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Njoku will have a chance to retake the field Sunday after a three-game absence. The standout tight end returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant before he received a planned day of rest Thursday. The Browns may wait to see how Njoku looks in pregame warmups Sunday before making a final decision on his availability, in which case his status may not be made official until 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Jordan Akins and Blake Whiteheart will be available to split tight end reps again if Njoku can't go.