Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
David Njoku headshot

David Njoku Injury: Questionable but hopes to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 4, 2024 at 3:33pm

Njoku (ankle), who is listed as questionable, said he's feeling "pretty good" and is hoping to return Sunday against the Commanders, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Friday, while he had a scheduled day off Thursday. His fantasy managers are advised to have a replacement lined up for a fourth consecutive week. Jordan Akins and Blake Whiteheart have been filling in for Njoku, but Njoku is a far more accomplished pass catcher than either backup when all three are healthy.

David Njoku
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News