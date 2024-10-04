David Njoku Injury: Questionable but hopes to play
Njoku (ankle), who is listed as questionable, said he's feeling "pretty good" and is hoping to return Sunday against the Commanders, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Njoku practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Friday, while he had a scheduled day off Thursday. His fantasy managers are advised to have a replacement lined up for a fourth consecutive week. Jordan Akins and Blake Whiteheart have been filling in for Njoku, but Njoku is a far more accomplished pass catcher than either backup when all three are healthy.