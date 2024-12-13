David Njoku Injury: Questionable to face Kansas City

Njoku (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com and Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram report.

Njoku didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and also wasn't spotted at Friday's session, but the tight end evidently has a chance to suit up Sunday. Look for added context regarding his Week 15 status to arrive prior to the Browns' 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but heading into the weekend, Jordan Akins and Blake Whiteheart are the team's top available TE options.