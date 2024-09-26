David Njoku Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Njoku (ankle) returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Cabot, Njoku was spotted in full uniform in the media-access portion of Thursday's practice and was taking part in individual work, but the Browns seemingly held the tight end out of drills. In any case, Njoku's return to the field in any fashion is a welcome sight after he hadn't practiced since Sept. 6 and missed the last two games due to a high-ankle sprain. A determination on Njoku's status for this Sunday's game in Las Vegas has yet to be made, but he'll likely need to put in a full practice Friday to at the very least avoid taking a designation into the contest.