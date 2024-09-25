David Njoku Injury: Still not practicing

Njoku (ankle) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku has missed two straight contests due to a high-ankle sprain, and his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders remains uncertain while he continues to sit out practice. That said, Cabot relays that Njoku is expected to get some work in later in the week, offering some hope that he could put an end to his two-game absence Sunday. If, however, Njoku remains out versus Las Vegas, Jordan Akins would continue to lead the Browns' tight-end corps.