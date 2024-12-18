David Njoku Injury: Still not practicing

Njoku (hamstring) is not in line to practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that he was "hopeful" that Njoku -- who was inactive in Week 15 -- could possibly return to action Sunday against the Bengals. However, with the tight end set to log his fourth straight 'DNP' on Wednesday, Njoku has two more chances to practice before the Browns' Week 16 game designations are posted. If he's unavailable this weekend, Jordan Akins would once again have an expanded role in Cleveland's passing game.