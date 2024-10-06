David Njoku News: Active status confirmed

Njoku (ankle) is active Week 5 against the Commanders.

Njoku was able to log multiple limited practices this week, setting the stage for a return from a three-game absence. Assuming no limitations, Njoku will presumably retake the role of primary tight end from Jordan Akins, who had been filling in during his absence. Though it's a small sample size, the Commanders have been tough against tight ends this season, giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game in both standard and PPR formats.