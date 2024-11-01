David Njoku News: Good to go for Week 9

Njoku (ankle/hand) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Some doubt over Njoku's availability crept in after he missed practice Thursday, but he's good to go for the Browns' second game with Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback. Njoku showed strong chemistry with Winston in Cleveland's 29-24 Week 8 win over the Ravens, posting five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. In Njoku's last five games started by a quarterback other than Deshaun Watson (Achilles), Njoku has 434 receiving yards and five touchdowns.