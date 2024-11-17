David Njoku News: Nine grabs in Sunday's loss

Njoku caught all nine of his targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints.

The tight end led the Browns in receptions, and Njoku has caught at least five passes in all three games that Jameis Winston has started for Cleveland. He's amassed a 19-171-1 line on 23 targets over that stretch, and the team's closing schedule is a promising one for TE production. Njoku will look to keep rolling in Week 12 against a Steelers defense that just allowed the duo of Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews to combine for six catches and 97 yards against it.