David Njoku News: Pair of TDs in loss

Njoku brought in nine of 17 targets for 52 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 41-32 loss to the Broncos on Monday night.

Njoku recorded his first touchdown since Jameis Winston's first game as a starter in Week 8 when he brought in an eight-yard grab late in the first quarter to erase an early 7-0 deficit and added a four-yard touchdown reception to cap off an 11-play, 70-yard march late in the first half. Njoku also was the target on Winston's third and final interception of the night with 44 seconds remaining, and he led the Browns in targets with a career-high figure. The veteran tight end will look to build on his second nine-catch effort of the last three games when Cleveland faces the Steelers on the road Week 14.