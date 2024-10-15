David Njoku News: Role enhanced following trade

Njoku is expected to be a target leader for the Browns after the team traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo on Tuesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Cooper's departure reverberates through the wide receiver room, creating a new order on the depth chart, but don't sleep on the benefit that will accrue to Njoku. He led the Browns in targets and catches in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, his first full game of the season. In addition to Njoku's enhanced role, Jerry Jeudy steps up as the No. 1 receiver. Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman will get more playing time, but the early read is that Njoku and Jeudy will be the primary beneficiaries of the trade.