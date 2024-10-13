David Njoku News: Team-high five grabs in loss

Njoku caught five of seven targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles.

The tight end led the Browns in catches and targets, but the volume didn't amount to much with quarterback Deshaun Watson still not showing much of an ability to stretch the field. Coach Kevin Stefanski is sticking with Watson under center, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, which could at least give Njoku a solid PPR floor as long as he can stay healthy. He'll try to build on this effort in Week 7 against the Bengals.