Dayo Odeyingbo Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Odeyingbo (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Odeyingbo returned in the second half of the Colts' Week 6 win over the Titans after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier in the game. However, Wednesday's DNP indicates he's still nursing the issue and could be in jeopardy of missing more time. Odeyingbo will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for the Colts' Week 7 matchup against the Dolphins.