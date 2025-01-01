Deebo Samuel Injury: Dealing with pair of injuries

Samuel won't participate in Wednesday's practice due to rib and knee injuries, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Since the 49ers' Week 9 bye, Samuel has managed more than 40 yards from scrimmage just two times in eight games, turning 46 touches into 334 total yards and two receiving TDs during that span. With new health concerns in tow, it's unclear whether he may be in danger of missing Sunday's season finale in Arizona, but the next two days of work likely will determine if he has a chance to suit up this weekend.