Demario Davis News: Remains highly productive in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Davis racked up 136 tackles (69 solo), including two sacks, seven passes defended and one interception across 16 regular-season appearances for the Saints in 2024.

Davis keeps piling up 100-tackles seasons well into his NFL career. The 13-year veteran recorded a career high in tackles despite playing in 16 of 17 regular-season games in 2024. This included six games with double-digit tackles. Davis was one of the few remaining bright spots on what has become a rather old and untalented Saints franchise. He's now set to enter the final season of his three-year, $27 million contract with New Orleans in 2025.

