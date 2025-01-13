Demario Davis News: Remains highly productive in 2024

Davis racked up 136 tackles (69 solo), including two sacks, seven passes defended and one interception across 16 regular-season appearances for the Saints in 2024.

Davis keeps piling up 100-tackles seasons well into his NFL career. The 13-year veteran recorded a career high in tackles despite playing in 16 of 17 regular-season games in 2024. This included six games with double-digit tackles. Davis was one of the few remaining bright spots on what has become a rather old and untalented Saints franchise. He's now set to enter the final season of his three-year, $27 million contract with New Orleans in 2025.