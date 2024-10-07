NFL Expert Picks: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs : Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 5

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) for an inter-conference matchup in Week 5 Monday Night Football. The Saints got off to a surprising 2-0 start before losing their last two while the Chiefs remain undefeated, but with an underwhelming total margin of victory of just 20 points. As it seems every week now, both teams have a multitude of injuries on both sides of the ball, so that must get taken into consideration.

New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds for Week 5

Saints +5.5 (ESPN BET) / Chiefs -5.5 (DraftKings -106)

Saints ML (Bet365 +205) / Chiefs ML (ESPN Bet -240)

Total OVER 43.5 (Fanatics -105) / UNDER 43.5 (BetRivers -108)

The majority of the bets (62%) and handle (59%) have come in on the Saints, making them a slight public play (80% is the threshold). The total reflects "public" money on the UNDER at 72% of total bets, but 57% of the handle. There is a 15% percent difference on the UNDER for bets versus handle. The moneyline shows who has taken a position on the game, as the Saints have received just 31% of the bets, and 61% of the handle.

Key Injuries

Saints - LT Taliese Fuaga (Q), LG Lucas Patrick (Q), C Erik McCoy (O), RG Cesar Ruiz (O), RB Alvin Kamara (Q), TE Taysom Hill (O), LB Willie Gay (O), LB Demario Davis (Q), LB Pete Werner (Q)

Chiefs - WR Rashee Rice (O), RB Isiah Pacheco (O), WR Hollywood Brown (O), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (O)

Saints vs. Chiefs Betting Picks

I could not have erred more on the UNDER last week in the Seahawks/Lions game, and the way things have gone in 2024, it is very hard to lay more than -5.5 points on any favorite. Dogs of +5.5 points or higher are a whopping 19-4-1 against the spread, but I can not get behind anything Saints related based on their injury report.

The Chiefs need to play conservatively at home and rely on their defense in this game. I also see them leaning on the running game and short passing game to control the clock. Having said that, I see this going way under the total of 43.5, especially on the Saints side.

I only cover sides and totals here, but in terms of player props I would look at Kareem Hunt yardage props OVER, Juwan Johnson receiving yards OVER, and Harrison Butker OVER 1.5 field goals as other possible plays.

Saints vs. Chiefs Best Bet: Under 43.5 (Caesars)

Saints vs. Chiefs Prediction

Derek Carr is known for struggling against pressure, and the Saints offensive line is an injured mess. I think this limits the Saints on offense, and they will not move the ball much. I wanted to take the Chiefs, but -5.5 is a dead number. With both teams so banged up on offense, scoring will be difficult.

Chiefs 20 Saints 16