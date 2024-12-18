Deonte Banks Injury: Still nursing ribs injury

Banks (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Banks has missed the Giants' last three games after sustaining a rib injury in a Week 12 loss to the Buccaneers, and Wednesday's limited session indicates he's still nursing the issue in some capacity. The 2023 first-round pick has logged 43 total tackles and seven passes defended across 11 appearances this season and will likely serve as the Giants' top cornerback if he can return to the field in Week 16, when the team travels to Atlanta.