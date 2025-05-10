Derek Carr Injury: Announces retirement

Carr (shoulder) has decided to retire from the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carr ended the 2024 season on the sidelines with a broken left hand and an oblique injury that he suffered in Week 14 against the Giants. He later suffered a labral tear in his right shoulder while gearing up for the 2025 season. Tyler Shough, taken in the second round of the 2025 Draft, could emerge as New Orleans' starting QB with Carr retiring.