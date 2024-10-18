Derek Carr Injury: Likely back no later than Week 9

Coach Dennis Allen said Friday that Carr (oblique) is "very likely" to be available by Week 9 against the Panthers, but Allen is "not sure" if Carr will be recovered in time to face the Chargers in Week 8, Matthew Paras of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Carr has missed the Saints' last two games, including Thursday's 33-10 loss to the Broncos, which Spencer Rattler (hip) exited in the fourth quarter. If neither Carr nor Rattler can play against the Chargers, Jake Haener would get a chance to make his first NFL start. Per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Allen added Friday that Carr plans to resume throwing Saturday and the team will track the quarterback's progress from there. A clearer picture of Carr's potential availability will surface when the Saints resume practicing leading up to the game against the Chargers.