Derek Carr Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Carr (oblique) is unlikely to be available Sunday at the Chargers, with Spencer Rattler (hip) expected to be the Saints' starting quarterback for that contest, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr has missed the last two games due to an oblique injury, but he was able to take part in throwing sessions Monday and Tuesday, which were intended to determine where he stood in his recovery. He appears to have not made enough progress, leaving Rattler and Jake Haener as the options under center Week 8. Rattler is dealing with a hip issue at the moment, but it seems as if he'll be able to gut it out this weekend and lead New Orleans' offense.