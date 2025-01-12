Devin Duvernay News: No offensive touches Week 18

Duvernay wasn't targeted and returned two punts for 15 yards during Jacksonville's Week 18 loss to Indianapolis.

Duvernay entered the contest with at least one catch in five straight games, but he wasn't targeted in the season finale and played just five offensive snaps. He's primary worked as a return man this season and had 11 catches for 79 yards and four carries for three yards in 13 games. Duvernay is under contract for 2025 but could be cut for a dead money penalty of $1.2 million with just over $2.7 million in savings, so there's a chance he's cut loose during the offseason.