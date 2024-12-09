Devin Duvernay News: Retains minor offensive role

Duvernay rushed once for minus-seven yards, caught all three targets for eight yards and returned two punts for eight yards during Sunday's 10-6 win over the Titans.

The return man operated as Jacksonville's No. 3 wide receiver and played 29 of 59 offensive snaps, but his targets in the passing game were limited to short routes. Duvernay could see even fewer offensive chances down the stretch with Josh Reynolds -- who was claimed off waivers Wednesday -- likely to enter the mix after being inactive against Tennessee.