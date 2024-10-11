DeVonta Smith News: Cleared to play Week 6

Smith cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Friday, Zach Berman of PHLY reports.

Smith has been practicing without limitations coming out of Philadelphia's Week 5 bye, and he has gained clearance from an independent neurologist to suit up, which is the final hurdle he needed to clear in order to play Sunday against the Browns. The star receiver will thus make his return from a concussion suffered in Week 3 against the Saints, and the Eagles will also be welcoming back A.J. Brown (hamstring).